    When five friends head to the woods for a weekend of drug fuelled madness their night soon descends into chaos when they pitch up next to the grave of a local missing child.

Welcome to Young, High and Dead a.k.a YHAD

A British horror film made by a London based film collective called Rum Punch Productions. We shot the film in 10 days with 5 Directors and an insatiable appetite to make our first feature film.

The film is about a group of five friends who head to the woods for a weekend of camping and drug fuelled madness. But their night soon descends into chaos when they pitch up next to the grave of a local missing child.

When the group awake in the early hours, they find themselves shackled and chained to trees, will the group stick together in order to exit the forest alive? Or will the killer leave them all Young, High and Dead?

You can watch the trailer here

We hope you enjoy the film and look forward to hearing your thoughts,

Luke Brady and the Rum Punch team

Cast & Crew

Cast

              Hannah Tointon - Katy
              Louisa Lytton - Jenny
              Philip Barantini - John
              Nigel Boyle - Gary
              Matthew Stathers - Dan
              David Partridge - Charlie Venner
              SU Elliot - Mrs Venner
              Lara Wollington - Sammy Taylor
              Sydney Hunter - 1st Victim
              Ed Law - Barman
              Rob Lyndon - Petrol Attendant
              Lainy SCott - Hardware Assistant
              
              Writer/Director - Luke Brady
              Co Directed by Jon Brady
              Co Directed by Daniel Fenton
              Co Directed by Thabo Mhlatshwa
              Co Directed by Portia Barnett Herrin
              
              Produced by Sam Alani
              
              Music by Kweis 'Blue Daisy' Darko
              
              Make Up/SFX - Natalie Guest
              
              VFX - Jon Brady

Updates

