Welcome to Young, High and Dead a.k.a YHAD

A British horror film made by a London based film collective called Rum Punch Productions. We shot the film in 10 days with 5 Directors and an insatiable appetite to make our first feature film.

The film is about a group of five friends who head to the woods for a weekend of camping and drug fuelled madness. But their night soon descends into chaos when they pitch up next to the grave of a local missing child.

When the group awake in the early hours, they find themselves shackled and chained to trees, will the group stick together in order to exit the forest alive? Or will the killer leave them all Young, High and Dead?

You can watch the trailer here so if you like forests, axes and blood make sure you purchase a copy of the film and leave a review.

We hope you enjoy the film and look forward to hearing your thoughts,

Luke Brady and the Rum Punch team