Young High and Dead
When five friends head to the woods for a weekend of drug fuelled madness their night soon descends into chaos when they pitch up next to the grave of a local missing child.
Cast
Hannah Tointon - Katy Louisa Lytton - Jenny Philip Barantini - John Nigel Boyle - Gary Matthew Stathers - Dan David Partridge - Charlie Venner SU Elliot - Mrs Venner Lara Wollington - Sammy Taylor Sydney Hunter - 1st Victim Ed Law - Barman Rob Lyndon - Petrol Attendant Lainy SCott - Hardware Assistant Writer/Director - Luke Brady Co Directed by Jon Brady Co Directed by Daniel Fenton Co Directed by Thabo Mhlatshwa Co Directed by Portia Barnett Herrin Produced by Sam Alani Music by Kweis 'Blue Daisy' Darko Make Up/SFX - Natalie Guest VFX - Jon Brady